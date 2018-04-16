M-U considering SRO options

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union school district is weighing its options when it comes to school resource officers.

According to Superintendent Brad Ritchey, the district is reviewing a proposal from the West Milton Police Department for the provision of a school resource officer.

Administrators recently met with Municipal Manager Matt Kline and Police Chief Harry Busse to discuss the costs and expectations of the village police department providing that service. The district currently has a contract with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for a part-time SRO that expires at the end of the school year.

“That meeting was very positive. We expect to continue to move forward with that,” Ritchey said.

Ritchey said the police department would charge “basically cost” for nine months of the calendar year.

“We were very pleased by that,” he said.

The details have not been finalized, but Ritchey said the department promised to pick up the cost of any training, materials or uniforms associated with an SRO.

The district is also looking into grant funding for an SRO, he added.

The board also voted in favor of a resolution supporting school safety and reducing violence in schools. The board resolved to prioritize enhanced mental health services and substance abuse treatment, increased school safety measures, training for school employees, enhanced coordination with local law enforcement and “preserving the balance between the right to own firearms and the protection of students and school employees.”

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

