Union Twp. candidates night planned

WEST MILTON — Area residents will soon have a chance to meet many of the candidates on the ballot at a candidates night event sponsored by Union Township.

A meet the candidates night will be held at 6 p.m. on April 18, hosted by the Village of West Milton in council chambers. For those who cannot attend, the event will be televised on the local television station, WMPA.

According to Municipal Manager Matt Kline, 10 candidates are confirmed for the event. They include candidates for state representative and state senate.

Two young women from the senior honor’s government class at Milton-Union High School will be co-hosting the event, Kline said. The students will be asking questions of the candidates.

The upcoming primary election is set for May 8.

Other upcoming events

The village will host an open house on Monday, May 14, from 6-8 p.m. at city hall. Residents will have a chance to meet village staff and council, as well as fire and police personnel. CareFlight will also be in attendance at the event.

There will also be games and prizes for kids.

The 29th annual spring open house for the shops of West Milton is set for April 27-28.

The event will feature Angel Heaven, Hen’s Nest, Patterson’s Flowers, Treasure Chest, Wertz’s Variety, Frame Mill Gallery, Fabric Crafts in Ludlow Falls and Revive It.

According to Councilwoman Sarah Copp, the shopping weekend will also feature door prizes and refreshments. The shops will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s kind of a fun thing for ladies and gentlemen to come and walk around,” she said.

The West Milton farmers market will open the second Saturday in June, Copp said.

“We’re open for new vendors to come,” she added. Vendors pay $25 to reserve their spot for the whole season and can stop by the city building to sign up.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

