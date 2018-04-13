Suspect flees stop, hits cruiser

TIPP CITY (WDTN) — Three suspects fled a reported burglary in Troy, hitting a Tipp City police cruiser during the ensuing pursuit.

Police received reports of a burglary at the Verizon Store in the 700 block of West Market Street in Troy just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Troy police said someone threw a brick through the front window of the store.

Minutes later, Tipp City Police saw the suspect vehicle on Interstate 75, headed south.

A pursuit began, before the suspect vehicle hit a Tipp City police cruiser near Northwoods Boulevard. No officers were injured.

Tipp City Police continued the pursuit to Needmore Road, before terminating the chase. Other authorities continued that pursuit into Dayton, before losing the suspect vehicle near Victor Avenue.

Authorities said the vehicle was stolen. It was described as a silver Buick LaSabre.

Troy Police hope to use surveillance video from the Verizon Store to identify the suspects. It’s unclear if anything was taken.