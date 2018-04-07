MVCTC students qualify for state contest

ENGLEWOOD— Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Diesel and Power Technology students competed in the FFA District Ag Mechanics Career Development Event (CDE) at Coldwater High School.

The team of Zane Brehm (Arcanum), Myles Landes (Bethel), and Malachi Markley (Tri-Village) won the district contest and qualified for the state contest.

Landes also finished as the highest placed individual in the contest, and Zane Brehm placed third as an individual. The team competed at the State Ag Mechanics Contest on April 6, at OSU ATI in Wooster.

The Ag Mechanics CDE requires team members to demonstrate 10 skills from a master list of skills, including soldering, tubing flaring, MIG welding, electrical wire harness diagnostics, micrometer and caliper use, fluid ID, diesel fuel injector testing, and connecting wire terminals to make a wire connection.

According to the Ohio FFA website, “Agricultural Education CDE’s are educational activities that are organized and conducted by the Ohio Department of Education, Office of Career-Technical Education, Agricultural Education. They are designed to assess student competence in business and industry verified occupational skills, as detailed in the Agricultural and Environmental Content Standards. CDEs are a motivating force that stimulates occupational interests in and personal development of high school students enrolled in school-based agricultural education programs.”

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.