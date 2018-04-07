Tipp students pen prize-winning book

TIPP CITY — A group of fourth graders at L.T. Ball Intermediate put their heads together to write a story and won a grant for their classroom from Vectren.

Teacher Heather Ker said she couldn’t be more proud of her students, who participated in a contest sponsored by Vectren. On Tuesday, April 3, the class was presented with copies of their published book and a check for $500.

“My students are great writers and to have won this award proves it to them,” Ker said.

Each fall the fourth grade students participate in learning about natural gas safety from Vectren, Ker said. After the assembly, classrooms had the option of writing a follow-up short story.

The students spent a few days brainstorming what the story should be about, making sure to include the key points about natural gas safety they learned in the assembly, Ker said.

“We then spent time organizing our thoughts into a story that made sense, but used their cute ideas. We talked about how the characters needed to look the same throughout the story in the illustrations,” she added.

Students worked in pairs to illustrate each page. The book took several weeks to complete.

On Dec. 22, the class was informed that they had won the grand prize.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” Ker said.

Provided photo Jace Rochester and Collin Isaac, two students in Heather Ker’s fourth grade class at L.T. Ball Intermediate School, check out published copies of their prize-winning book. The class won a contest sponsored by Vectren. http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/04/web1_LTBall.jpg Provided photo Jace Rochester and Collin Isaac, two students in Heather Ker’s fourth grade class at L.T. Ball Intermediate School, check out published copies of their prize-winning book. The class won a contest sponsored by Vectren.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

