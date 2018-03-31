Tipp Foundation awards largest grant in its history

TIPP CITY — At the first quarterly meeting of the year, the Tipp City Foundation reviewed the highest amount of requested dollars sought in memory.

Of the many grant requests considered, some were renewals of perennial programs while others were new. After discussion, the community stadium, virtual reality goggles and the new Senior Citizen Center were among the projects supported.

Most notably, the Foundation committed $75,000 (the largest grant awarded since 1943) to the Tipp Pride Association to be leveraged in an upcoming matching gifts campaign. It’s no coincidence that this $75,000 has been earmarked during the Foundation’s 75th anniversary year.

The board also welcomed new members Nathan Rentz and Sarah Worley. Jim Ranft, chairman of the Distribution Committee, was elected to serve as the Foundation’s Vice President. A report of last November and December donations’ growth over 2016 in dollars (34% increase) and in the number of donors (65 percent increase) was applauded. New funds memorializing Sara Gross and Sarah Drexler were acknowledged.

Newly published 2017 annual reports will hit all residential mailboxes in late March. The report features local artist Rusty Harden and examines the organization’s steady growth in the last 18 years. Listed in it are the names of all 2017 donors, including the 196 who gave for the first time. Publishing the report is possible because of 17 generous sponsors who cover the costs.

The story of the foundation’s success can be partially measured by its number of endowment funds. Now totaling 44, those fund founders will be celebrated during the City’s Arbor Day event in Kyle Park when the Foundation’s new tree grove will be dedicated.

A goal is becoming reality in June when the Teen Leadership Academy launches. Late in 2016 the foundation identified that local youth need a practical education on why philanthropy is important. Knitting together leaders and ideas, board member Melissa Keller has worked with the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce to design the 5-part inaugural program. Other elements of the course will include a practical understanding of local government, law, healthcare, education and business. Current Tipp and Bethel juniors are encouraged to apply.

The following is a list of other grant recipients, amounts awarded, and the purposes funded:

• Child Care Choices, $2,000, adds Prop Boxes to the resource lending library of this child care referral agency. Prop Boxes contain high quality dramatic play materials centered on themes and are available to child care providers

• Miami County Educational Service Center, $500, explores Fulton Farms through the eyes of small children served through this early intervention program. This year’s field trip extends into the evening by including parents in hands-on fun. Science, math and literacy stations will incorporate pumpkins into family-based learning.

• Miami County Recovery Council, $3,000, interjects substance abuse prevention in Tippecanoe High School and Bethel Middle School health classes. This grant was awarded, in part, through the Bethel Community Fund, established by the Bowman Family.

• Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, $1,500, supports the launch of the Teen Leadership Academy, which includes Project T.I.P.P. (Teens Impacting and Promoting Philanthropy). This grant was awarded in honor of Jim Kyle, a past Foundation president who understood the value of a broad donor base.

• Tipp City Enrichment Program, $3,100, enhances the summer activities offered to the children who attend this extended care program.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $4,084, immerses 7th and 8th grade students in the technical world with the purchase of Google Expedition Virtual Reality Kits. Teacher-led, the class follows lectures while wearing futuristic headgear.

• Tipp City Parks Department, $4,793, continues the partnership with the City to plant a tree grove in recognition of the Foundation’s 75th anniversary. Located in Kyle Park, this grove honors donors who establish endowment funds. This grant was awarded, in part, from the Lucille L. Milner Trees for Tipp Fund.

• Tipp City Seniors, Inc., $1,433, supports the new Senior Center with assistance in purchasing warming kitchen equipment. This grant was awarded from the August Henke Fund, established in 1950.

• Tippecanoe Historical Society, $1,756, protects the archives and artifacts of the museum by offsetting the costs of a new roof. This grant was awarded through the Urban Stewardship Fund, established by Frank Scenna and Heather Bailey.

• Troy-Miami County Public Library, $5,000, supports Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, serving over 500 children under the age of five in Tipp City and Bethel Township.

The deadline for second quarter grant submissions is June 1. If you would like information about how to apply for a grant, please contact Jim Ranft at (937) 667-1270

Since 1943, the Tipp City Foundation has awarded $2,109,125.44, through December 31, 2017. Members of the Foundation are Heather Bailey, president, Mary Bowman, Jesse Chamberlain, Diana Featherstone, Dee Gillis, Dave Grim, treasurer, Melissa Keller, Bruce McKenzie, Jim Ranft, vice president and distribution chair, Nathan Rentz, Pete Schinaman, Claire Timmer, Jackie Wahl, secretary, and Sarah Worley.

The Tipp City Foundation is a member fund of The Troy Foundation. If you would like information about how to make a tax-deductible contribution, please contact Heather Bailey at (937) 667-4499.

For more information visit www.tippfoundation.org or Tipp Foundation on Facebook