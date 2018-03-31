Chamber introduces teen leadership program

TIPP CITY — In an effort to actively engage teens in their community, the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce has created a new program for area students entering their senior year of high school.

The new Teen Leadership Academy will introduce teens to specific areas of the community including government, non-profits, law, healthcare and general businesses, including manufacturing.

Applications are now being accepted into the program which will take place from June 4–8, and is specifically for juniors entering their senior year in high school residing in the Tipp City or Bethel school districts.

This group of selected high school students will participate in a week-long program to develop and enhance community leadership skills and their potential through a series of classroom and practical learning experiences. Among the sites they will visit include Aileron, Tipp City Government Center, Miami County Courthouse and Engineer offices, Upper Valley Medical Center, Rotary, Repacorp, Inc. and others.

The class will also participate in the Project T.I.P.P. (Teens Impacting & Promoting Philanthropy) program where they will be selecting area non-profits to receive a small grant for their organizations. The Tipp City Foundation will be allocating $3,000 toward this portion of the program.

Only 20 students from Tipp City and Bethel School Districts will be selected for this exclusive opportunity. Students must reside in the district and have completed their junior year of high school are eligible to apply. Cost is $50 to participate and applications must be received by 4 p.m. on April 6. Teen Leadership Academy applications and additional information are available at www.tippcitychamber.org, under “Events & Programs,” or by contacting the Tipp City Chamber at (937) 667-8300 or info@tippcitychamber.org.