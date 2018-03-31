Memorial scholarship honors local teacher

TIPP CITY — Wanting to honor a Tippecanoe Middle School teacher who passed away last year after a battle with brain cancer, a group of students, local businesses and Schroeder Tennis Center came together to host fundraiser for a scholarship in her memory.

According to Bud Schroeder, owner of Schroeder Tennis Center, the proceeds from the event were divided between the Sara Drexler memorial scholarship fund and the American Cancer Society. The fundraiser, which invited the community for a day of tennis, food donated by local restaurants, and raffle prizes, raised $2,400 for the scholarship and $800 for the American Cancer Society.

Drexler’s passing “struck the community very heavily,” Schroeder said.

“She was very young and taught a lot of local kids,” he added.

The scholarship in Drexler’s name will be given to a Tipp City senior.

Schroeder said that, after her death, students at the center wanted to do something in her memory and came up with the idea of a fundraiser. The students wanted to raise funds to start a scholarship and also provide a donation to support brain cancer research. The event was held March 3.

“It was really a wonderful and compassionate idea for these students to do to honor their teacher,” said Corie Schweser, a Community Development Manager with the American Cancer Society.

http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/03/web1_20180316_130709-1-.jpg

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.