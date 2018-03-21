City approves bridge repair

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday, the Tipp City council voted to approve the patching of various city bridges.

The Ohio Department of Transportation proposed a concrete patching program on bridges in the city at no cost to the city. ODOT will provide all federal and state funds necessary for the completion of the project.

The city would be required to pay for anything that is not determined to be required by ODOT, if the city should request anything outside the ODOT project plans.

The resolution gives ODOT permission to carry out the concrete patching project as requested by the department. It also stipulates that ODOT will coordinate its plans with the city’s engineer.

Council also voted to amend the 2018 budget to include additional funds for the purchase of a new K-9 unit. The police department was forced to retire K-9 unit Bob “earlier than anticipated,” and has located a replacement.

Council approved a supplemental appropriation of $6,000.

In other business, council approved a temporary alcohol permit for the Canal Music Festival, which is planned for June 9 this year.

