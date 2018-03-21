Rockwell prints donated to school

BETHEL TWP. — An unexpected and generous gift now takes pride of place in the Bethel Local Schools library.

A set of Norman Rockwell prints, valued at more than $10,000, now hangs in the schools’ new library. The prints were donated by local resident Gale Halderman.

“He came in and he said, ‘I have these Norman Rockwell prints and nobody in my family wants them, so I’d like to donate them to the school,’” Superintendent Ginny Potter said.

Unframed, the prints — which depict boys and their dogs — looked pretty unassuming, Potter said.

“But I saw the print number on them and I said, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’” Potter recalled. “I said, ‘I think they’re very valuable,’ and he said, ‘No, no, I don’t think so.’”

After appraisal, the district had the prints framed in a color scheme to match the green in the new building.

“We are thrilled to death to have them,” Potter said. “These are the first prints that went up on our walls. It’s a real treat to have them.”

Halderman has been recognized with a plaque in the library thanking him for his donation.

When the district planned a new high school addition to the campus, it included a new library for the district. The new library is a very modern environment, Potter said.

“Our kids grab Chromebooks and sit on couches and sit on big cushions. It’s a very, very different environment,” she said. “It’s really interesting, our library has never been used more.”

As for whether or not the students appreciate the prints, Potter said she’s not sure they get it yet.

“I don’t think our kids yet understand how valuable they are, but we’ve locked them to the walls,” she said, laughing.

http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/03/web1_rockwells.jpg http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/03/web1_rockwells2-copy.jpg

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.