Fulker scholarship applicants sought

MIAMI COUNTY — The scholarship committee of the Miami County Bar Association has announced it is accepting applications for scholarship grant from the J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund was established, in cooperation with the Troy Foundation, as a lasting tribute to Troy attorney J. Andrew Fulker, who died in an auto accident in 1989.

Fulker was a 1971 graduate of Troy High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in 1976 and his juris doctor from California Western School of Law in 1979. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio in 1979 and became a partner in the Troy law firm of Faust, Harrelson, Fulker & McCarthy. He served as assistant municipal prosecutor for the city of Troy from 1979-1982 and as counsel for the Miami County Planning and Zoning Board from 1979-1981. He was a member of the Miami County, Ohio state and American bar associations, the Ohio Academy of Trial Lawyers, Association of Trial Lawyers of American and Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys.

The scholarship fund is designed to assist deserving law students who are residents of Miami County. Recipients of J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship grants will be selected by the scholarship committee of the Miami County Bar Association. Grants will be used for law school tuition. To be eligible, an applicant must be admitted for full-time attendance at a college of law or law school in a program designed to lead to a juris doctor or similar law degree.

The scholarship fund operates as an endowment fund with grants awarded from the income earned on the principal of the fund. Gifts to the J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship Fund are eligible for deduction as a charitable contribution for federal income tax purposes. Contributions may be made payable to the Troy Foundation, designated for the J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship Fund, and mailed or delivered to Melissa A. Kleptz, executive director, Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, OH 45373.

Applications for scholarships may be obtained from Jack L. Neuenschwander, Miami County Bar Association Scholarship Committee, 1455 Stockham Drive, Piqua, OH 45356, or call 778-0269.