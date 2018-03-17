Library hosts buddy reading, contests

Provided photo

Each week on Monday, the Milton-Union Public Library hosts the Buddy Reading Program. Children can read with an older teenager or adult and practice their reading skills and work towards their AR goals for school. The first Monday of the month Belle, the therapy dog, will be here to read with children as well. Marley Reed is pictured here reading with Belle in the quiet of the library.

Provided photo

Charlie Lane is the grand prize winner of the library’s “It’s Snow Much Fun to Read” winter reading program at the Milton-Union Public Library. Charlie completed all of the challenges and his name was drawn to be the recipient of the pictured LEGO set.