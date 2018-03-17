Grandma’s Kitchen to reopen for year

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen re-open for the season on Wednesday, March 21, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton.

Grandma’s Kitchen has been providing meals for the public for almost 20 years. The volunteer effort averages about 200 meals served each week. That number includes about 100 dine-in guests, with the rest of the meals carried out or delivered to home-bound residents in the area.

Grandma’s Kitchen operates as a nonprofit mission project for Hoffman Church. Any profits from the weekly meal are donated to local, national and international food missions such as FISH and the Heifer Project. The group also provides approximately 60 free meals per week to local families in need and also donates the leftover food from each meal to the Franklin House family abuse shelter in Troy.

Anyone is welcome to dine at Grandma’s Kitchen. Regular guests include West Milton and Union Township residents, as well as visitors from Englewood, Troy, Tipp City and Darke County, with ages ranging from infants to 96.

Dinner is served on Wednesdays in the Activity Center from 5-6:15 p.m. and carry-out meals are also available. Meals are $7 and a child’s meal with smaller portions is $3. Weekly menus are available on the church’s website, www.HoffmanUMC.org.

Last year, Grandma’s Kitchen was open 33 weeks, and 67 different volunteer served 6,897 meals and worked 2,954 hours. The nonprofit donated $1,154 to Union Township FISH and donated approximately $4,000 worth of food donations to the Franklin House.