Weather likely factor in fatal crash

TIPP CITY (WDTN) — One person is dead after two semis crashed on Interstate 75 in Tipp City.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the County Road 25-A exit.

Troopers said one semi rear-ended the other semi on southbound I-75. The semi that was hit swerved, hit the median wall and jack-knifed.

A passenger in the semi that was hit died in the crash. OSP said that person was in the sleeper section of the semi at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi that was hit was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with reported non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi that rear-ended the other semi wasn’t hurt.

OSP has not identified the person who died yet.

The left lanes of Interstate 75 southbound at County Road 25-A were closed for clean-up. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Tipp City Police Department were on scene assisting with traffic control.

At this time, it appears weather and road conditions may have contributed to the crash. Lieutenant Joseph Gebhart, Post Commander, reminded motorists to slow down, buckle up, and use extra caution during these road conditions.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending completion of the investigation.