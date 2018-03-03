Record Herald to become part of Miami Valley Sunday News

VANDALIA — In an effort to provide you, the local reader, more, The Weekly Record Herald will become a part of the Miami Valley Sunday News effective March 18. The Miami Valley Sunday News has been covering the upper Miami Valley since 1977. Combining with this edition will give you the local Tipp City, West Milton and Bethel Township news you have come to expect from your Record Herald, plus more news and advertising from the whole valley.

You will receive the Miami Valley Sunday News delivered to your home every Sunday by carrier. Inside you will find local news and sports about the Miami Valley plus many more of those money saving ads than ever before. This newspaper will have sports from the Valley schools, color comics, a TV Channels section. More pages, more news, more advertising and coupons than ever before.

Your local Tipp City, West Milton and Bethel Township news will appear in special pages in the Valley section. The Valley section will also include local news from Vandalia, Englewood and Huber Heights on their own pages.

For our current subscribers there will be no extra cost to you. Your subscription to the Weekly Record Herald will be transferred to the Miami Valley Sunday News with the last stand-alone issue of the Record Herald being delivered March 11. You will get the same amount of issues as you purchased before. You will also have access to our e-edition as part of your subscription. An annual subscription to the Miami Valley Sunday News will be $55 a year, that’s a $36 savings off the newsstand price.

So be looking for this special new edition of the Miami Valley News starting March 18. Copies will be at the local stores or call us at 937-236-4990, select option 2, to start a subscription to the Miami Valley Sunday News for less as little as $31 for six months.

Change to Sunday delivery on March 18