Davidson announces service academy nominees

TROY — Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) announced the nomination of students from the Eighth District for the United States Service Academies, all of whom he personally congratulated during a ceremony and reception earlier this year.

“Interviewing these young men and women for our county’s service academies is one of the best parts of the job for me. These individuals are our leaders in waiting and I commend them for wanting to serve their county. For the nominations, we want to nominate those who have the intellect, athletic ability, and moral character to complete a rigorous curriculum, and likewise have the desire serve their country with distinction. We are blessed to have so many young people who meet these qualifications within the Eighth District.”

Representative Davidson nominated candidates based on leadership ability, academic accomplishment, athletic achievement, and extracurricular activities. An eleven member advisory board of former military and community leaders aided Davidson in the interview and vetting process. A congressional nomination does not guarantee acceptance to a service academy.

Once accepted, cadets and midshipmen commit to serving at least five years in their respective military branch upon graduation.

The U.S. Service Academies are some of the most competitive higher education institutions in the nation. Davidson was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in a June 2016 special election. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, he served in the 75th Ranger Regiment, The Old Guard, and the 101st Airborne Division.

Congressman Davidson announced nominations for the following area students:

U.S. Air Force Academy

• Alissa Buynak, Tippecanoe High School

• Weaver Walton, Milton-Union High School

• Jacob Evans, Bethel High School

U.S. Military Academy (West Point)

• Jacob Evans, Bethel High School

• Chloe Schretzman, Tippecanoe High School