Cairns Toys, Sweet by Kristy to move

TIPP CITY — After starting a business out of her home 34 years ago that grew into a Main Street storefront, owner Melissa Cairns will move Cairns Toys to Nashville, Tennessee, in April.

In an announcement posted to the store’s Facebook page, Cairns announced that the Tipp City toy store will close on April 14. Sweet by Kristy, owned by Cairns’ daughter, will also close on March 31.

“This spring after much consideration and planning, we will be moving Sweet by Kristy and Cairns Toys, and soon afterwards ourselves, to Tennessee. I have so many mixed emotions with all the history we’ve built here, especially since I’m a creature of habit, but I am excited for this new adventure,” Cairns wrote.

Another bakery is already lined up to take over the Sweet by Kristy space, according to a post on the bakery’s website. The Cairns Toys space is currently for sale.

“As many of you know, we have been balancing life between Tipp City and Nashville for the past few years as Donnie’s business has required more and more of his time there. With lots of heartfelt consideration over the past couple years, we’ve decided to make a full move,” Kristy Reis wrote in a letter to customers. Her husband Donnie Reis is a musician and producer.

From March 1 to April 14, Cairns will be offering a sale on select items in the store. A goodbye party for both businesses is planned for April 7.