Commissioners OK purchases

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases for county departments, including new computers for the courts and sheriff’s office.

The commissioners approved the purchase of a 2018 Caterpillar skid steer loader for the County Engineer’s Office. The total cost is not to exceed $66,131 and it will be purchased under state contract from Ohio CAT.

The board also authorized the purchase of 10 computers, monitors, speakers and software license for the sheriff’s office. The HP equipment and Microsoft licenses total $12,150.

The sheriff’s office will also purchase two light bars for cruisers from K.E. Rose Company in Huber Heights at a cost of $3,138.

The purchase of four desktop computers, monitors and licenses was also approved for the Common Pleas Courts at a cost of $4,075.

The commissioners also approved the repair of a 2000 Dodge Durango belonging to the Facilities and Operations Department. The vehicle was damaged in a recent hit and run incident. Repairs to the rear bumper and hatch door will cost $2,624 and be performed by Hayes Collision & Restoration.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

