Board approves first phase of stadium work

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City board of education voted to approve the first phase of work on the football stadium at their meeting Monday night.

The $1.1 million first phase will include the installation of a new turf field and is expected to be completed before the next fall sports season. The board approved a contract between the district, the Tipp Pride Association and Bruns General Contracting.

According to director of services Gary Pfister, Bruns recommended tackling the field in the first phase and leaving the new stands for the second phase. Athletic Director J.D. Foust pointed out that the field is a safety concern for the district’s athletes and added that other teams do not want to play there.

The board also discussed the recent community engagement session, which was held to discuss facilities planning. Comments from community members following the session raised concerns about the longevity and security of the buildings.

Board president Sam Spano suggested holding at least one more session to discuss facility planning and building security.

An update from student senate officers, including Makenzie Dietz, was a new addition to the meeting structure. Dietz said the high school students are working to create a banner that will be sent to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.