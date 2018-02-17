Annual Science Day results announced

TIPP CITY — On Thursday, Feb. 8, the fifth annual Miami County Science Day was held at Tippecanoe High School for students in grades fifth through 12. This event offered students a venue that promotes the development of creative thinking, research and writing skills and career motivation toward the sciences, all in one program.

One hundred and five students from Tipp City, Piqua, Miami East, Bethel, Newton, Troy and Milton-Union completed and exhibited projects in zoology, chemistry, botany, space and Earth sciences, computers, zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, medicine and health and behavioral and social science.

Fifty area teachers, professionals and community members volunteered to judge the projects. Event sponsors donated awards and gift certificates in an amount totaling $3,500, plus additional event sponsorships.

The 52 students receiving “Superior” ratings were: from Tipp City — Leena Vyas, Victoria Jacobs, Melanie Schall, Brandon Hood, Amelia Campbell, Luke Hoover, Ethan Royse, Sadhil Metha, Parker Kaibas, Collin Snyder, Audrey Kinninger, Mason Kinninger, Marissa Hollon, Brynna Sears, Riley Nicholls, Jackson Windeknecht, Alaina Jacquemin, Carlie Subler, Emily Richardson and Amelia Wiggershaus; from Bethel — Jackie Harris, Jasmine Harris, Sevda Karimova, Julie Sebastian, Adam Cartwright and Lisa Sebastian; from Miami East — Christine Marlow, Zach Kronenberger, Nick Kleiner and Kearsten Kirby: from Milton Union — Evan Beard, Sydney Dohrman, Abigail Hissong, Madison Stasiak, Micah Tracy, Holden Lapham and Bill Yang; from Newton — Dalton Trucksis; from Piqua — Jenna Parker; and from Troy — Lily Hemm, Tito Fuentes, Siler Brayden, Jonathan Post, Ella Furlong, Hallie Klosterman, Erin McKinney, Steven Andrade, Riley Coleman, Peter Hale, Emily Maloney, Sarah Pascale and Dale Sentman. These students are eligible to go to the District Science Day held at Edison State Community College on March 10. Students receiving a superior at district may go on to the state contest held at The Ohio State University in May.

Tippecanoe High School junior Leena Vyas was awarded the grand prize of $200 sponsored by Emerson. Abigail Hissong from Milton-Union High School received $75 for second place, and Lily Hemm received $75 for third place, both sponsored by Dave Werts and Georgia Bayman.

Sponsors included new title sponsor Emerson; major sponsors: Tipp City Rotary Club, Adare Pharmaceuticals Researchers, Cargill, Troy Fish & Game Club, Dayton Society of Natural History; and additional sponsors: Abbott Nutrition, Premier Health, CMD Technologies, Tipp Monroe Optimists Club, Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge No. 174, English Veterinary Services, John Skolnicki, CPA, James McGarry, John A. Smith Memorial Fund, Royal Crest Insurance, Hickory River Smokehouse, Alvetro Orthodontics, Dave Werts, Georgia Bayman, the Chaney family, the Wahl family, Robert Archer, and the Schinaman/Allen family.

For questions about the Science Day program, contact Dr. Martin English, 1470 W. Main St., Tipp City, call 667-3217, email info@ohioumvsd.com or visit ohioumvsd.com.