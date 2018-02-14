Council hears parking legislation

WEST MILTON — At their meeting Tuesday night, the West Milton village council heard the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting front yard parking.

Council is taking action based on numerous complaints from residents about front yard parking. The board has been discussing the issue for several months and determined that they should change two parts of the village code, the parking prohibition section and the section that sets driveway construction standards.

A copy of the ordinance detailing the types of driveway permitted and prohibited will be available online for the public to review, Municipal Manager Matt Kline said.

Council also passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of a mini-excavator for the public works department. Council previously budgeted $42,000 for the equipment and village staff was able to find a used machine in Wabash, Ind., for $36,000.

The mini-excavator is a 2012 model with about 750 hours of use. It comes with three different attachments.

The village had previously been renting the equipment as needed.