Accident flips vehicle, traps driver

WEST MILTON — A crash at West Market and Stillwater streets in West Milton left one vehicle on its side, but left the occupants of both vehicles involved unharmed.

According to Sgt. Tracy Hendricks of the West Milton Police Division, the accident “looked worse than it really was.”

A woman driving an SUV was traveling southwest on Market Street when a truck pulled up to the stop sign at Jay and Market streets and the driver lost control of his vehicle.

The truck struck the SUV on the right rear panel, flipped it on its side and sent it into a telephone pole, which fell on top of the SUV.

“She was trapped for a little while, but she was not injured,” Hendricks said. “So fortunate.”

The accident was not weather related, Hendricks added.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the department reported that there had not been any weather related accidents in West Milton since snow fell overnight.

No injuries reported

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.

