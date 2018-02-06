Tipp City man pleads no contest to home invasion

MIAMI COUNTY — On Monday, a Tipp City man entered a plea of no contest to charges relating to the kidnapping of another Tipp City man last November.

Shay Wooley, 49, of Tipp City, was found guilty by Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee during the change of plea hearing. Wooley was indicted by a grand jury on 11 felony counts, including aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, two counts of theft, having a weapon while under disability, and kidnapping.

Wooley will be sentenced on March 26.

According to police reports,Wooley and another man, Carl Davis, entered a home in the 700 block of Kyle Drive in Tipp City and assaulted the homeowner, tied him up and stole his car.

Davis has a change of plea hearing set for Thursday.

The homeowner told police that he was home alone cutting his hair when the two suspects, both wearing hooded sweatshirts, entered his home. One of the men struck him in the head with a large metal flashlight, bound his hands and legs with duct tape, and left him in the living room.

The victim told police he noticed that they had stolen several of his firearms and possibly one or more of his cars. Police confirmed that a gun safe had been emptied and that a Dodge Grand Caravan had been stolen.

Dayton police notified Miami County Dispatch that they had located a Dodge Caravan on North Main Street in Dayton and had three persons in custody. The suspects were transported back to Miami County. The car and weapons, which had registration and serial numbers, were also secured.

A third suspect, Kimberly Fannin, was later charged with complicity to burglary, theft and aggravated robbery following the investigation. She remains in the Miami County Jail.

Wooley, 49, found guilty of felony kidnapping