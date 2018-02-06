Officer of the Year recognized

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday night, the Tipp City council honored the Officer of the Year, purchased property for a possible second Kyle Park entrance.

Described as one of the “most upbeat, kind and reliable officers” in the department by his peers, Officer Adam Grubb was presented with the 2017 Officer of the Year award.

Grubb has served in the department for 15 years, joining the Tipp City force in 2002 after serving as a Miami County sheriff’s deputy. In their nomination statements, his fellow officers praised his attitude and dedication.

Grubb helps with the department field training for new officers and serves as the department’s evidence custodian, making sure the evidence room is secure and organized.

He was presented with a proclamation in his honor by Mayor Joe Gibson.

New council member Logan Rogers offered “hearty congratulations” to Grubb and thanked all of the city’s first responders for their service.

Council voted Monday night to purchase property for a possible second Kyle Park entrance at a cost of $7,500 per acre. The property includes about 2.4 acres north of the park to State Route 571.

Council previously authorized the purchase of about 2.4 acres immediately east of the bike path at their Dec. 18 meeting.

The project will be included in capital improvement planning for future funding, City Manager Tim Eggleston said. There is still no timeline for the project.

Councilwoman Carrie Arblaster voted no, the ordinance was approved 6-1.

Council was also presented with information on locations for a railroad overpass during their work session prior to the regular meeting.

City staff evaluated each crossing from Evanston to Crane Road. Crossings at Crane Road or Evanston Road would require the acquisition of multiple homes, other locations would impact businesses in the area and cost between $4 million and $7.5 million.

Council also accepted $1,000 from the Rotary Monday night. The donation will be used to plant four sycamore trees along the bike path between Kyle Park and Canal Lock Park.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com

