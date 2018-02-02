Deputies to increase traffic patrols in February

Staff report

MIAMI COUNTY — There will extra Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to patrol duties for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend and continuing through the month of February, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The overtime and some fuel costs are being funded by a grant the sheriff’s office received late last year. The grant is funded utilizing federal dollars and is administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, he said.

Duchak sakd deputies will be concentrating their patrols on high-crash roadways along with roadways that have high incidents of OVI — or operating a vehicle while intoxicated — arrests. Deputies will be focusing on seat belt enforcement, speed, stop sign, failure to yield, and other crash causing violations, he said.

Several pizza restaurants throughout Miami County also will be placing stickers on pizza boxes during Super Bowl Sunday to help dissuade impaired driving. The stickers were funded by the Miami County Safe Communities Coalition through the Miami County Public Health Department. The coalition is comprised of all Miami County law enforcement agencies and other private and public partners.

If you choose to drink, please have a designated driver,” Duchak said.

