Commissioners OK new police vehicles

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases Thursday, including half a dozen new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office.

The board authorized the purchase of four 2018 Ford Interceptor police SUVs, for a total of $107,972; one Ford Interceptor sedan, $23,924; and one Ford cargo van, $29,019. The vehicles will be purchased through state contract from Lebanon Ford.

The sheriff’s office will trade in six of its used vehicles, including an 18-year-old cargo van and two older Interceptor SUVs, for a trade in allowance of $11,200.

Clerk Leigh Williams pointed out that the sheriff’s office checked with other county departments to see if they needed vehicles before deciding to trade them in.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said all of the equipment in the cruisers can be transferred over to the new vehicles.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of a 2018 Dodge Durango SUV for the Sanitary Engineering Department at a cost of $27,277.

They also authorized the Sanitary Engineering Department to begin negotiations for engineering services to repair the transfer station tipping floor, which is in need of major repairs.

The board also approved the purchase of 100 rolls of microfilm for the Recorder’s Office at a total cost of $4,175.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.