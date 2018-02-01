Girls Who Code welcomes new members

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Public Library is currently inviting new members into their Girls Who Code Club (GWCC).

Girls in grades 6-12 can join the club, which meets on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. from Feb. 12 to April 16 in the Tipp City Public Library Meeting Room. Interested participants can register by going to the library website at www.tippcitylibrary.org and registering on-line, or call the library at 937-667-3826 for assistance.

Over the past two sessions members of the club have learned to make simple webpages and code an animated story using Codester. Club members learn the concepts of loops, variables, conditionals, and functions that form the basis for all programming languages — whether they want to build a website, an app, or a robot. Returning Club members can deepen their programming knowledge through extended activity sets

Heidi Martin, Youth Services Librarian, is the host of the local club and works with the girls on team building skills and ice-breaker games at the beginning of the club meetings.

“We have a new instructor for the club, Johanna Culbertson, who lives in Tipp-Monroe Township. Johanna heard about our club and wanted to become involved. She’s a Senior Software Engineer for CSRA, developing software for the Air Force and Army,” Martin announced.

When asked about why she wanted to be a part of GWCC, Culbertson said, “Even though my daughter is too young to join the club I am interested in developing an interest in technical and leadership skills in young ladies.” Culbertson is also a Girl Scout Troop Leader and has experience working with young girls.

Girls Who Code Club is a national nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology. Since 2012 this free afterschool program has taught computing skills to middle and high school girls and inspired over 10,000 girls across America. Reshma Sujani, GWCC founder and CEO, has co-written a fictional series of books for girls called, The Friendship Code, which has been touted as “Babysitter’s Club meets coding”. The Tipp Public Library carries this series and many

other books on coding for young people. Log onto their website to browse the catalog. For more information on Girls Who Code Clubs go to their website at www.girlswhocode.com.