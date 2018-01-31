College briefs

Local students earn dean’s list recognition

SPRINGFIELD — Committed to academic excellence, Wittenberg University regularly recognizes students who maintain high educational standards. These students maintained a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the 2017 fall semester and earned a place on the dean’s list. They include Molly Carner, Alexander Hallauer, Alyssa Hallauer and Carlie Weir of Tipp City.

Students earn degrees at UD

DAYTON — The following local students were among the approximately 500 undergraduates who received their degrees from the University of Dayton during the December 2017 commencement ceremony.

Tipp City: Megan Bruening, Katherine Gross, Carter Langdon, John Mattes.

Area scholars make UD dean’s list

DAYTON — The following local students made the University of Dayton fall 2017 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Pleasant Hill: Kenton Dickison.

Tipp City: Jack Armentrout, Tyler Berkshire, Megan Bruening, Cameron Cerbus, Erick Detweiler, Matthew Detweiler, Katie Gilbride, Katherine Gross, Michael Gross, Benjamin Hughes, Kayte Jackson, Ashton Kiplinger, Nathan Kueterman, Anna Kueterman, Carter Langdon, John Mattes, Zayne Parsons, Monica Rook, William Schober, Alexander Taylor, Ethan Vantilburg, Jacob Walland, Jacob Watson, Caroline Weiler, Austin Whisman.

Union: Kamarin Hubbard, Jaleh Shahbazi.

West Milton: Aaron Horn.

Miami U announces dean’s list

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Tipp City: Alex Prentice, Morgan Rogers, Katherine Shirley, Evan Spahr, Kennedy Reeder, Kelly Rhoades, Sarah Rhoades, Olivia Shirley, Sydney Ignet, Adam Grieshop.

West Milton: Courtney Wion.

Students achieve president’s list

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for fist semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Tipp City: Adam Grieshop.

West Milton: Courtney Wion.

UT Martin names Maus to honor roll

MARTIN, Tenn. — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Fall 2017 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls. Among them is Joseph P. Maus, who earned high honors.

Dix earns gold stars at Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Citadel awarded Gold Stars to the following local cadets and students who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher during the 2017 fall semester, including Logan Dix of Tipp City. Cadets and students who achieve Gold Star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s Dean’s List.