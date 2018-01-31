School, city, township officials meet

TIPP CITY — Tipp City school hosted the regular Tri-Agency meeting on Monday night, where members of the school board, city and township officials meet to discuss current and ongoing projects.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf told the group that the schools will host a community engagement meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at L.T. Ball. The meeting is open to the public and aims to engage the community in a discussion about the district’s older buildings with the goal of developing a master plan for the district.

District strategic planning committees have also been meeting to work on a communications plan to keep the community informed on district goings on and to come up with way to improve the district’s climate and culture.

So far this winter the district has used four of its five calamity days, Kumpf said. If weather cancels more school than that, the district will implement its blizzard bag system for instruction while the students are at home.

The township announced a bicentennial celebration during their next meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5. Monroe Township will celebrate its 200th birthday at the meeting, Monroe Township trustee Phil Cox said. There will be a presentation of an 1818 flag by the Masonic Lodge and Sen. Bill Beagle is expected to present a proclamation.

“It think it’s going to be a very nice thing,” trustee Ron Thuma said.

Thuma also added that the weather has presented problems for workers connecting homes to the new water system in the Country Estates East subdivision. The township took over the system that the county had out there and added on, Thuma said.

“It’s been a long five years, but it’s slowly coming to an end where it’s going to be finished up,” he said.

City Manager Tim Eggleston updated the group on a number of projects, including the continuing work on County Road 25-A. Paving work will resume in early April, he said. Design work on the widening of 25-A in front of Meijer is also in progress.

Eggleston said the city council will begin looking at possible railroad overpass locations at their next meeting, Feb. 5, and will also discuss stadium progress.

He also noted that the city is working on a parks master plan for the next several years.

Council also recently approved new interactive water features for the city’s aquatic center that will be more accessible to younger children and to wheelchair users. The new equipment is expected to be up and running by Memorial Day weekend, he added.

“Hopefully that boosts our numbers at the aquatic center,” he said.