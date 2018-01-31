Pair indicted on over 20 burglary charges

MIAMI COUNTY — Two people are facing over a dozen new felony burglary charges after additional charges were filed on Wednesday.

Mark D. Burgin, 38, formerly of Troy, was indicted on approximately 18 counts of second-degree and third-degree felony burglary, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Burgin was also charged with first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, second-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and fourth-degree felony safecracking.

Angela C. Roberts, 30, also formerly of Troy, was also indicted on approximately 21 counts of second-degree and third-degree felony burglary. Roberts was also charged with first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, second-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and fourth-degree felony safecracking.

Burgin and Roberts are currently awaiting preliminary hearings.

Burgin and Roberts are currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and have been since August. Both were suspects in several daytime residential burglaries in Monroe, Bethel, and Springcreek townships in August, according to previous reports from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. They were apprehended in Dayton.

Several counties were involved in the investigation into the pattern burglaries that Burgin and Roberts are alleged to have committed, which also span into multiple counties in Ohio as well as into Kentucky, according to Chief Deputy Steve Lord. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is working in unison with several other counties in Ohio, including Clark County, in regard to the charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity filed against Burgin and Roberts, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

In regard to their arrests in August, Burgin was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property in February in connection with an incident on the 3400 block of Kessler Frederick Road in West Milton. Roberts was charged with third-degree felony breaking and entering in February in connection with an incident on the 11000 block of West State Route 571 in Laura.

