Pet of the Week

Dingo’s story

Dingo was picked up as a stray and was initially thin when he came to the Miami County Animal Shelter. He is gaining some weight here and loves to play and spend time with people. He is very loving and is looking to find his forever home. Come see him today and see if he would be a good fit for your family. Dingo was just returned from being adopted, the people stated he is not housebroken, which is not surprising due to the fact he is an intact male. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.