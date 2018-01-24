County to consider new license, title location

MIAMI COUNTY — County officials presented a proposal for a new shared location for the county’s auto title office, driver’s exam station and deputy registrar license agency to the county commissioners on Wednesday.

County Clerk of Courts Jan Mottinger and others representing the agencies that would be housed in the proposed building met with the commissioners to discuss early plans for a new one-stop location.

The most likely option would be the construction of a new location in or near Troy. Mottinger suggested a county-owned property on Lytle Road.

The officials cited building maintenance issues, inadequate parking and lack of space at the current, leased location on Experiment Farm Road in Troy. Tight parking has made the maneuverability portion of driving exams difficult and the busy location can be hard to access, they told the commissioners.

The commissioners were unsure of the proposed location, though Commissioner Jack Evans acknowledged that something needs to be done.

“I’m not ready to commit to that location,” Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien said of the Lytle Road site. He added that he did not think the location would be suited to the amount of traffic the office would see.

The commissioners advised the group that the next step in the process would be to seek professional design services and come up with an estimate for construction so that more discussion can be held.

“We need to get someone in who can give us an estimate,” O’Brien said.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

