Board discusses curriculum

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday night, the Tipp City board of education discussed curriculum and staffing.

The board discussed proposed changes to curriculum at the high school and middle school, as well as the need for more staff at the middle school to help even out the size of social studies classes.

According to high school principal Steve Verhoff, the high school’s math department is proposing changes to the curriculum. Verhoff described the new model as a “cutting edge” math program that would offer extra instruction to students who need it.

Middle school principal Greg Southers told the board that since the school switched to an eight period day last year, there have been some scheduling issues with social studies classes. Some classes have under 10 students, while other have more than 30. The school is hoping to hire part time social studies teachers, which would cost an additional $100,000, Treasurer Dave Stevens said.

Board president Sam Spano also announced that the district is holding a facilities meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. The meeting is open to the public and aims to gauge community feelings about any future plans to replace the district’s older buildings.

The next regular meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26. District representatives will also participate in the next Tri-Agency meeting a 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29 at the board office.