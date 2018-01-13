Pet of the Week

Achilles’ story

Achilles was found stray, he had been wandering fields and country side in Northern Miami County. After warming up to us, he has been such a joy to have around, he is very affectionate, and wants to please. This handsome boy has been very happy to be out of the cold, and has an incredibly warm heart, come in and see him and see what we mean. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.