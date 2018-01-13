M-U board selects president, VP

WEST MILTON — At an organizational meeting held Tuesday evening, the Milton-Union school board elected its leadership for the next term.

Last year’s vice president, Lori Ginn Parsons, will serve as the board’s next president. Board member Jessica Brumbaugh was elected the next vice president.

The board then approved several beginning of the year housekeeping items, including the employment of legal firms and adoption of district bylaws. The board voted in favor of contracts with Bricker & Eckler, primarily for appointed designee for special education appeals of suspension and expulsions, and for general legal work; Dinsmore & Shohl, for bond counsel, election legal work and general legal work; and Squire, Patton & Boggs, for economic development and general legal work.

The board also acted on a recommendation from Treasurer Kay Altenburger, awarding a 1-year contract extension to Argonaut/Trident Insurance for coverage of school property, liability, bus fleet and other district-owned vehicles at the same rate as this current school year.

The board also voted to approve a trip for the National Honor Society and the Interact Club. Those students will travel to Morgantown, W. Va., to work with Habitat for Humanity from April 2-7. Another trip, the Winter Guard’s trip to attend the Winter Guard International Regional Competition in Greenfield, Ind. from Feb. 17-18, was also approved.

The next regular board of education meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in the board conference room. A joint meeting with Village of West Milton and Union Township is set for 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the West Milton Municipal Building.