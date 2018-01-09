O’Brien to serve as commission president

MIAMI COUNTY — On Monday, the Miami County Commissioners held their annual organizational meeting and elected a board president and vice president.

John “Bud” O’Brien will serve as the board of commissioners president, while Greg Simmons was elected to serve as vice president.

The board also approved several beginning of the year housekeeping items, including participation in the State of Ohio Cooperative Purchasing Program and the payment of annual dues to the national association of counties.

The board also authorized contract negotiations with Garmann Miller Architects for professional design and engineering services for the Miami County Plaza and exterior lighting project. Garmann Miller was chosen after interviews with several other companies.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of a new Epson projector, a white board screen and other associated hardware from Low Voltage Solutions of Sidney for the Sanitary Engineering Department. The cost is not to exceed $5,723.

The department remodeled its conference room and will use the new equipment for meetings and training.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

