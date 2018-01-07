Secretary Husted sets special election schedule

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today directed county boards of elections within the 12th Congressional District of Ohio to begin preparing for the Special Congressional Primary and General Elections. The Secretary also issued the election calendar for the Special Primary Election, to be held in conjunction with the as-scheduled 2018 Primary Election on May 8 and the Special General Election, to be held on Aug. 7. The Central Ohio seat will be vacated by United States Representative Pat Tiberi (R–Ohio) on Jan. 15.

Among other important deadlines, the calendar includes the following:

Feb. 7 — Declaration of Candidacy for partisan candidates must be filed with the Franklin County Board of Elections by 4:00pm (90 days before the election)

March 24 — Military and overseas absentee ballots for the May 8, 2018 Primary & Special Congressional Primary Election must be available (45 days before special primary).

April 9 — Deadline to register to vote in the May 8, 2018 Primary Election & Special Congressional Primary Election (30 days before special primary)

April 10 — All absentee voting begins for the May Primary Election & Special Congressional Primary Election

May 7 — Nominating petitions for independent candidates must be filed with the Franklin County Board of Elections by 4:00pm (one day before special primary)

May 8 — 2018 Primary Election & Special Primary Election for the 12th Congressional District

June 23 — Military and overseas absentee ballots for Aug. 7 Special Congressional General Election must be ready (45 days before special primary)

July 9 — Deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 7 Special Congressional General Election (30 days before special general)

July 10 — All absentee voting begins for the August 7 Special Congressional General Election

Aug. 7 — Special Congressional General Election for the 12th Congressional District

The United States Constitution, as well as Section 3521.03 of the Ohio Revised Code, require a special election be held to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Congress. The Governor sets the dates of the special primary and general elections. Secretary Husted, in his official capacity as the state’s chief elections officer, sets the calendar and deadlines within those elections.