Tipp council elects mayor, president

TIPP CITY — At their first meeting of 2018, the Tipp City council elected a new mayor and council president.

Council boated Tuesday night to elect three-term councilman Joe Gibson as Tipp City’s new mayor. Councilwoman Katelyn Berbach succeeded Gibson as council president.

“Thank you, council, for making me the mayor of Tipp City,” Gibson said. “I remember, so many years ago, Tipp City opened its arms to me and made me sort of an adopted son… I know I need to serve Tipp City as a good son of Tipp City should: with respect, with dignity, with appreciation and with honor.”

Councilman John Kessler voted no on both Gibson’s and Berbach’s appointments.

Council also swore in its newest member, Frank Scenna, and its re-elected members Gibson and Berbach.

“I’m looking forward to working with everybody over the next four years and I’m very excited to be here,” Scenna said.

Councilman Matt Owen returned for another meeting, although his term ended in December. He will continue to serve on council until a new member is appointed to fill the empty seat on council created when a candidate dropped out of the race last fall.

Applications for the open seat will be accepted until Monday, Jan. 8.

In other business, council approved an ordinance amending the city’s sign code to remove a stipulation that signs located inside an outdoor facility should not be legible from 400 feet or more from the nearest right of way.

Kessler questioned whether the ordinance is necessary, pointing out that the school’s baseball field has signage facing the road. City Manager Tim Eggleston said that the signs around the baseball field were farther away from the road than signs in the new stadium at City Park will be.

Council also amended the city’s code regarding the height of free-standing interstate signs, increasing the maximum height to 90 feet from 75 feet.

“This is to make sure drivers can see the signs off the road on the highway. There are certain sections of our business district that are a considerable distance and having a sign at a lower height might not be readable,” Eggleston said.

Another ordinance added a minimum height of 40 feet from the grade to the lowest point of the sign face.

