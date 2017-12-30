Pet of the Week

Dingo’s story

Dingo, a coonhound mix, was picked up as a stray and was initially thin. He is gaining some weight here and loves to play and spend time with people. He is very loving and is looking to find his forever home. Come see him today and see if he would be a good fit for your family. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.