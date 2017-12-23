Council explores second Kyle Park entrance

TIPP CITY — During the last meeting of 2017, the Tipp City council said goodbye to departing members of council, swore in a new police officer, modified the city’s trash collection agreement with Rumpke and bought land that might become a second access to Kyle Park.

Council approved the purchase of a 2.4 acre strip of land immediately east of the bike path with the intention of adding a second access to Kyle Park on East Main Street in the future. The purchase is not to exceed $20,000.

The addition of a second park access is intended to improve traffic flow during peak usage times.

One resident, Abby Bowling, expressed concerns about the effect added traffic might have on the safety of individuals using the bike path in that area. She also asked if a stoplight would be added on State Route 571 at the exit.

Eggleston said the next phase in the project would be deciding whether the new access point would be both an entrance and an exit or just an exit. The access might only be used during certain seasons. There is currently no timeline for the project.

Arblaster voted no on the purchase, citing safety concerns.

“We need an outlet… It’s a big problem,” she said. “I think it’s just too much of a hazard and I’m not quite sure. I’m not comfortable with it.”

Council welcomed new officer Todd Daley to the Tipp City Police Department Monday night. Daley joins the department from the West Milton Police Department where he had served since 2012. Daley was sworn in by Mayor Pat Hale during his last meeting as a member of council.

Council approved an amendment to the city’s contract with Rumpke to include supplemental bags for residents with low volume toters. Residents will able to purchase low volume bags when their garbage cannot fit into a low volume container, City Manager Tim Eggleston said. Bags will be available for $4.

This was a provision that was included in the city’s previous contract with Waste Management, Eggleston said.

“There’s been issues with the low volume toters with multiple bags out,” Eggleston. “With low volume, you’re only supposed to fill it up to the top, it’s supposed to be able to close.”

Council recognized outgoing members Matt Owen and Mayor Pat Hale during their final meeting Monday night.

Council thanked them for their years of service to the community. Owen was elected to council in 2013. Hale was elected to council in 2005 and served two terms as mayor.

Owen and Hale reflected on their time on council. Owen said he was honored to have served the city and thanked his fellow members of council.

“I would like to thank the people of Tipp City for their support over the last 12 years,” Hale said. “Being able to serve in this capacity has truly been an honor.”

In other business, council approved contracts with Monroe Township for fire and EMS services and approved the increase of the city manager’s bi-weekly salary from $3,876 to $4,070.

