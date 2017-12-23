Wall to run for Common Pleas judge

MIAMI COUNTY — Stacy Wall, law director and prosecutor for the city of Piqua, has announced that she has filed the necessary paperwork to seek the judgeship of Miami County Common Pleas Court and succeed Judge Gee who retires at the end of his term in December 2018.

Wall has been in her current position for over 10 years. Her position parallels the Common Pleas position, practicing in criminal law and a very broad category of civil law, including labor law, administrative law, contract disputes, nuisance actions, quiet title actions and more. Wall is very proud to have been serving for many years as a mentor to new lawyers, having been appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court.

In addition to being the only lawyer for the city of Piqua, she leads and serves across Miami County in many different areas. Wall has been a long term member of the Piqua Rotary Club, is a Trustee for the Miami County YMCA and a director for the Piqua United Way and the Miami County Dental Clinic.

Wall chairs the Tipp City Planning Board and has been on the Planning Board or Zoning Board for the past 11 years. She adds, “in every position I have held, I have learned a new skill as each board has required a different expertise, which coincides with the skills needed by the Court to address such a vast array of issues.”

Ann Baird, former Miami County Commissioner and active community volunteer has worked with Wall for several years through the Miami County Women’s Republican Club. Baird states, “Stacy is bright, energetic and an excellent planner. She is very organized, detailed and always gives 100 percent. I know that Stacy will be a judge that we can all be proud of. She has my full support.”

Professionally, she is a board member of the Miami Valley Risk Management Association, which monitors property and liability claims, as well as chairs the Risk Management Committee and participates in a Law Director’s roundtable where currently she is representing the group at the state level to seek changes to a law affecting government agencies.

Wall is the public information officer for the city of Piqua where she has received special training on emergency preparedness and has been a key participant in creating a regional public information officer team. She negotiates the collective bargaining agreements for the city of Piqua and thus is an active member of the Ohio Public Employment Labor Relations Board. Rounding out the criminal side of her job, Wall is a member of the Miami County Domestic Violence Task Force and has participated in the Miami County Heroin Coalition.

Prior to assuming her current position in Piqua, Wall was a prosecutor and assistant city solicitor for the city of Cincinnati where she advised the council after the riots and other unique challenges and later represented the city of Dayton on several issues including on home rule challenges on a statewide issue.

Wall states, “I feel very blessed that I have had the opportunity in all of my positions to assume a leadership role, work on new and challenging ideas in the law and to be part of moving communities forward.”

Mike Gutmann, a fellow attorney stated, “over the past decade I have gotten to know (Wall) and observe her work as an attorney and prosecutor. She is intelligent, professional and hard working. I believe she will be a fair and impartial judge. Stacy has the credentials and the experience to be an effective jurist in our Common Pleas court.”

Wall graduated with distinction from Ohio Northern University with a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy and political science and also graduated in the top 25 percent of her class at ONU Law School. She and her husband, Richard, a tax manager, are the parents of three children: Ryan, Kayla, and Samantha.

