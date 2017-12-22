Many changes in high school football over the years

By Susie Spitler

For the Weekly Record Herald

TIPP CITY — The 1946 and 1947 football teams were both Southwestern Buckeye League Champions.

The 1947 team was the first team to play on the “new” football field adjacent to the Tipp City Park. That was 70 years ago. A few of the team members are still with us, and most all the names are familiar Tipp City family names.

The teams previous to 1947 played their games in the cow pasture at the bottom of the hill as you drive east out of town. Of course there was no seating so any spectators had to stand, many following the teams up and down the field. Quite a different environment than in 2017, with many improvements still to come.

Stop by the Tippecanoe Historical Museum to check out the sports memorabilia and album of high school sports through the years. The museum also has yearbooks back to 1923 featuring pictures of the sports teams. There is quite a difference in the uniforms and the physique of the players.

The museum also has Tipp City related gift items, some of which are specially priced for the holiday season. The museum is on the corner of Third and Walnut and its hours are Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting) or by appointment by calling Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798.