Ludlow man arrested for methamphetamines

Staff report

LUDLOW FALLS — Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 117 Friend St., Ludlow Falls.

The search warrant was the culmination of a narcotics investigation involving the sale of methamphetamines in Miami County, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Detectives recovered methamphetamine, scales, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, firearms, and just under $3,000 in U.S. currency, he said.

Luke A. Sellman, 40, of Ludlow Falls, was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail without incident following the execution of the warrant.

Sellman was charged with a felony one possession of methamphetamine and the investigation is ongoing, according to Duchak.

Duchak said detectives are seeing a resurgence of methamphetamine being brought into the Miami Valley. Anonymous tips concerning any narcotics trafficking can be left on the MCSO’s website at www.miamicountysheriff.org.