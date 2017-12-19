Board hears stadium update

TIPP CITY — On Monday night, the Tipp City school board heard an update on stadium fundraising and costs.

According to Scott George of the Tipp Pride Association, the group has raised about 30 percent of the funds needed and has seen adjustments in cost estimates for the project.

“All in all we stand at $1.56 million,” George said. “So in about six months of real fundraising, we’ve raised 30 percent of the funds for the stadium.”

The nonprofit group that formed to raise private funds to replace the school’s 1940s stadium in City Park still needs to account for $3.3 million, George said.

The cost for the project has dropped from initial estimates of about $5.5 or $6 million dollars after receiving bids from prospective contractors, George told the board. The new projected cost is $4.9 million.

“In this process of getting real bids, you now get into real costs,” he said.

While the group has successfully obtained donations or commitments from the area business community, George said the group is struggling to interest the community in the T300 Club.

The T300 Club was conceived as a group of the first 300 individuals or organizations to donate $1,000 to the project. Those donors will be recognized with plaques at the new stadium.

“We still have 200 spots left in that. That’s probably one of the most disappointing things I find in this,” George said. “I thought that was something we could actually get going and do within a few months.”

The project will likely be completed in phases, although those phases have not been determined, George said. The group remains committed to breaking ground in the off-season next year, he added.

Possible first steps include just the installation of a new field or completing all of the preliminary site work plus the installation of the field, George said. The second option would require finding a solution to the lack of bleachers and press box.

At their last meeting of the year, the board recognized their departing members, Frank Maus and Carla Frame. Board President Sam Spano thanked them for their years of service on the board.

In other business, the board accepted $9,567 in grants from the Tippecanoe Educational Endowment.

The first meetings of the new year will be held on Monday, Jan. 8. The Records Commission meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m., an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. and a work session at 6:30 p.m.

The next regular meeting date will be determined at the organizational meeting.

By Cecilia Fox

