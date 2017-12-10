Apple to retire from Monroe

TIPP CITY a— After 19 years of service, Patty Apple is retiring from Monroe Federal Savings & Loan.

An open house in her honor will be held Dec. 15 in the Tipp City branch from noon to 2 pm. Staff will be thanking her for the dedicated service she has provided to the community and wishing her well in her retirement. She would appreciate seeing current and past customers, so please stop in to help wish her a happy retirement.

Apple was hired by Dave Summers and began her career at Monroe Federal as a full-time teller in the Tipp City branch on March 30, 1998. Over the years, Apple has befriended many customers and has been known to always provide top-notch customer service. Prior to her tenure at Monroe Federal Savings & Loan, she worked at JCPenneys for five years when her husband, Rick, suggested she apply at Monroe Federal.

Apple plans to enjoy her eight grandchildren and welcome a new grandbaby the end of December. She also looks forward to becoming more involved in church, volunteering and spending time with her two brothers. These plans will take Apple to Arizona, North Carolina and Florida.

Lewis Renollet, president of Monroe Federal, said he would like to thank Pat for her 19 years of service with the bank and wishes her all the best as she begins her retirement with a new year that’s full of new experiences.