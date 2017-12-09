Pet of the Week

Slim’s story

Slim was abandoned by his owner and was found to be very thin. While at the Miami County Animal Shelter, he has put on some weight and staff is trying to get him a bit bigger so he is healthy. He is a happy boy and loves being around people. He loves to play and run around outside. Come and see Slim today and see if he would be a good fit for your family and fill out a temporary adoption application. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.