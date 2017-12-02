Troy students to perform in local theater

VANDALIA — Who stole the Christmas Star? The Vandalia Youth Theater Company (VYT) will present its 2017 winter musical production “Holiday Heist,” written by director Emily Kallenberg and her husband Stephen.

This year’s multitalented cast includes 70 children in grades first to 12th from the Miami Valley and features the local talent of Lily Daniszewski, Reagan Duff, Sarah George, Rylee Goonan, Adeline Hoopes, Savannah Hoopes, Kaylan Jackson, Austin Moreno, Reagan Moreno, Roman Moreno, Deanna Rohlfs, Rowan Vasil, and Elizabeth Vidales from the Troy community singing, acting and dancing.

“Holiday Heist” follows Detective Kane and Sargent Tinsel as they search the world to find out who stole the Christmas Star before its magic runs out. Was it Krampus himself? Or maybe it was the Snow Maiden? Everyone is a suspect, has an alibi, and has a story to tell. All while tying together holiday tales from around the world and performing holiday songs favorites such as “Deck The Halls,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Silver Bells,” “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” and the can’t miss tradition of VYT’s holiday closing “Let there be Peace on Earth.”

VYT promises to lift audience’s holiday spirit while taking them on a cultural adventure on this original holiday “whodunit” Dec. 8-10 at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, and challenges the audience to figure it out before the curtain falls. Tickets are available now for $15 on their website www.vandaliayouththeatre.net.

Vandalia Youth Theatre is kicking off its 26th season. The youth theater company offers programming in musical theater and technical support for 300 children across the Miami Valley each year. For more information, see the theater’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/vandaliayouththeatre.