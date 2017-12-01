Tipp student holds annual toy drive

TIPP CITY — This holiday season, one Tipp City youth is keeping up his tradition of collecting stuffed animals for kids.

Jacob Farris, a 10-year-old L.T. Ball student, started collecting stuffed animals four years ago after talking to his mother about kids in foster care, his dad Ryan Farris said. After that, Jacob knew he wanted to do something to make the holidays a little brighter for others.

“I want to help make kids happy that don’t have a lot at Christmas,” he said.

With a goal of giving other children something to smile about, Jacob will be collecting new or gently used stuffed animals. The drop-off location is the Tipp City Public Library and the final collection will be Dec. 15.

The drive has grown bigger every since it began, his dad added. The first year Jacob collected around 500 stuffed animals, which jumped to about 1,500 last year, he said.

The collected toys are then distributed to different area organizations to be handed out to children in need. The primary destination for the toys this year is the St. Vincent de Paul shelter in Dayton, Ryan said.

Some of the stuffed animals will also go to the local fire and police department, where they are sometimes handed out in situations where families might have lost their homes or possessions.

”In past years we have donated to the Miami County Abuse Shelter and we will offer them stuffed animals again this year,” Ryan Farris said. “We reach out to other local charities that deal with abused or underprivileged children as well to see if they have a need for stuffed animals.”