Two men charged in Tipp home invasion

TIPP CITY — Two men are in custody following an alleged home invasion in Tipp City this weekend.

Carl Davis and Shay Wooley were arrested Sunday evening. They were both charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, two counts of theft, having a weapon while under disability and kidnapping.

According to police reports, Davis and Wooley entered a home in the 700 block of Kyle Drive in Tipp City and assaulted the homeowner, tied him up and stole his car.

The homeowner told police that he was home alone cutting his hair when the two suspects, both wearing hooded sweatshirts, entered his home. One of the men struck him in the head with a large metal flashlight, bound his hands and legs with duct tape, and left him in the living room.

He told police he noticed that they had stolen several of his firearms and possibly one or more of his cars. Police confirmed that a gun safe had been emptied and that a Dodge Grand Caravan had been stolen.

The victim was transported to Grandview Medical Center for further evaluation. The police report noted that he had a visible lump on the back of the head where he was struck.

Dayton police notified Miami County Dispatch that they had located a Dodge Caravan on North Main Street in Dayton and had three persons in custody. The suspects were transported back to Miami County. The car and weapons, which had registration and serial numbers, were also secured.

A third suspect, Kimberly Fannin, was released following an interview with detectives.

Davis and Wooley were arraigned Monday morning and remain in the Miami County Jail awaiting a hearing.

