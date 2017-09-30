Health inspections

Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Sept. 13

Steak N Shake, 1779 W. Main St., Troy — Complaint follow-up on Sept. 13: person came in and said that the salsa they ordered that morning had a bad taste to it. They had brought the salsa into the Health Department. Regional manager went through step by step on how the salsa is made and stored in refrigeration. Nothing was observed that would be a danger to health.

Sept. 14

Speedway, 1000 W. Main St., Tipp City — Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection. Observed that the gasket on the door of the walk-in cooler was falling apart and in disrepair. Observed kick plate underneath ice cream/pizza reach-in freezer falling away from the unit. Observed no hand washing sign posted at the hand washing sink in food prep area beside prep cooler. Observed residual and syrup spill behind drink machines towards the back of the facility.

Troy High School, 151 W. Staunton Road, Troy — Observed condensation on the ceiling panels of outside walk-in freezer.

Sept. 15

Dominos Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical, repeat: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Repeat: person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Prep cooler did not contain a thermometer, or the thermometer was not correctly placed. Observed the base vinyl board coming off the wall in many areas throughout the facility. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair.

MU Bulldog Diner, 30 Lowry Drive, West Milton — Repeat: observed food items being stored in improper plastic containers that are not NSF or commercial in reach in cooler in front bar area. Repeat: observed ice accumulation on the condensing unit of the walk-in freezer, as well as condensation on the ceiling panel right above condensing unit. Repeat: observed broken tile in the front bar area as well as in front of the walk-in freezer door.

Sept. 18

Batdorf’s Red Barn Catering, 9291 N. State Route 48, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Rudy’s Dairy Bar, 1125 S. Miami St., West Milton — Critical: observed eggs in a carton above packaged, ready to eat foods in walk-in cooler, corrected during inspection.

Springmeade Health Center, 4375 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Repeat: observed employee eating and drinking in food prep area.

Sept. 19

Studio 14 Creative Arts, 8 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

VFW Pleasant Hill, 7578 Fenner Road, Pleasant Hill — At time of inspection no documentation was present showing an employee with level two certification in food protection. Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection. Observed residential upright refrigerator and freezer being used in the food service area. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. No thermometer in the refrigerator. Critical, repeat: observed ice machine with unclean residual on surfaces inside the unit. Observed water standing on walk-in cooler floor near and along the door of the walk-in freezer door. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair.

Troy Apostolic Temple Little Jacob’s Ladder, 625 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — The cooking and serving utensil drawer was observed with dirt and food debris build-up. Critical At the time of inspection, the PIC was unable to provide a recent water sample result. Repeat The three compartment sink fixture was observed leaking water. Critical At the time of inspection, live ants were observed in and around the prep sink area.